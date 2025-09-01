Maryam Nawaz: ‘No factory saved, only lives matter’

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz visited a flood relief camp near Tarimun Barrage. She inspected the sports complex camp and checked medicine and doctor availability at the field hospital. The administration briefed her on ongoing relief efforts. She also interacted warmly with women and children at the camp.

Maryam Nawaz addressed false propaganda claiming she ordered saving factories over people. She denied these rumors firmly. She said, “If I had a factory, I would still say save the population first.” Her sole focus remains saving human lives and providing help where needed.

She emphasized the importance of sending aid to all affected areas. Maryam urged officials to prioritize protecting lives and supporting those in urgent need. She made clear that saving people’s lives is more important than any property or factory.

The Chief Minister’s visit highlighted the government’s commitment to flood relief and rescue operations. She called for unity and cooperation during this difficult time. Her message aimed to reassure the public that the government is focused on humanitarian aid.

Maryam Nawaz condemned misinformation and urged everyone to prioritize life-saving efforts. She continues to lead relief work personally, showing care for the victims. Her stance reinforces the value of human lives above all else during the floods.