Veteran TV and stage actor Anwar Ali dies after long illness

Famous Pakistani TV and stage actor Anwar Ali passed away at the age of 76 after a prolonged illness. He had been battling lung and kidney problems for many months. His family confirmed his death on Monday, following his hospitalization in Lahore.

Anwar Ali was admitted to a hospital in Raiwind, Lahore, on Sunday when his condition worsened. Despite the doctors’ efforts, he could not recover and passed away the next day. Weeks earlier, he had been treated for paralysis and heart issues but was discharged after his condition stabilized.

Anwar Ali was a beloved comedian known for his sharp wit and impeccable comic timing. He entertained audiences for nearly four decades and appeared in over 1,000 stage plays, including the famous ‘Shaadi Ka Laddo’ at the Lahore Arts Council. His unique style made him a household name across Pakistan.

Fellow comedian Nasir Chinyoti had requested prayers for Anwar Ali’s recovery in early August, showing the respect he held within the artistic community. Many fans and colleagues mourned his passing and celebrated his immense contribution to Pakistani theatre and television.

Anwar Ali’s son shared that his father’s health had deteriorated over several months before hospitalization. His legacy remains in the countless memorable performances that brought laughter and joy to audiences nationwide.