Trump avoids quad summit amid Modi dispute

US President Donald Trump has decided not to visit India for the Quad Summit in November, signaling rising tensions with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reported American media. The summit, hosted in New Delhi, is a strategic platform focusing on Indo-Pacific cooperation among the United States, India, Japan, and Australia, making Trump’s absence highly significant.

The report revealed that Trump initially assured Modi of his participation but later dropped the plan, reflecting a strained relationship between the two leaders. While the White House has not issued an official statement, close aides suggest the president’s decision followed disagreements over recent diplomatic and trade disputes, intensifying the rift.

Tensions grew after Trump declared that he personally brokered the ceasefire between India and Pakistan during their May conflict. He claimed to have used trade as leverage, presenting himself as the peacemaker. However, India strongly rejected this claim, insisting that the ceasefire resulted solely from bilateral negotiations between New Delhi and Islamabad without any foreign involvement.

Adding further complexity, Trump has actively pushed for global recognition of his peace efforts, reportedly seeking a Nobel Peace Prize. This self-promotion has irritated India, which views such assertions as undermining its regional standing. The disagreements now appear to have directly influenced Trump’s decision to avoid the summit, raising questions about the future of US-India ties within the Quad framework.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi has shifted focus toward strengthening relations with China, holding talks with President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin. Modi emphasized building ties based on mutual trust and sensitivity, just days after the United States imposed steep tariffs on Indian goods.

The SCO summit also highlighted India’s engagement with other Asian and Middle Eastern nations, including Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. This diplomatic shift suggests New Delhi is broadening its global partnerships at a time when its relationship with Washington faces growing strain, reshaping the Indo-Pacific strategic landscape.