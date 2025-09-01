Powerful earthquake devastates Afghanistan, hundreds dead

A powerful earthquake measuring 6.2 struck eastern Afghanistan on Sunday night, leaving at least 250 people dead and over 500 others injured. The tremors caused widespread destruction, flattening mud and stone houses across Nangarhar province near the Pakistan border. Authorities warned that the death toll could rise further as communication with remote mountain villages remains severely limited.

The US Geological Survey confirmed the epicenter was near Jalalabad, at a shallow depth of just eight kilometers, which intensified the impact. Around 20 minutes later, a strong aftershock of 4.5 magnitude shook the same region, deepening panic among residents. Local officials reported entire hamlets buried under debris, raising fears that many survivors remain trapped beneath collapsed homes and rubble.

Rescue teams are working around the clock to reach affected areas despite blocked roads and difficult terrain. Health ministry spokesperson Sharafat Zaman said teams were on site but accessing remote districts remained a major challenge. Hundreds of injured people have been taken to local hospitals, though medical supplies and emergency resources are stretched thin.

In Nurgal district, reports suggest several villages were almost completely destroyed, with families left homeless overnight. The Afghan government confirmed that rescue and relief operations are ongoing, with teams dispatched from nearby provinces. Spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid assured that all available resources are being used to save lives and support survivors of the disaster.

Afghanistan is highly prone to earthquakes due to its location in the Hindu Kush mountain range, where tectonic plates collide. Last year, powerful quakes in western Afghanistan killed over 1,000 people, underscoring the country’s vulnerability. International aid agencies have expressed concern that this disaster could worsen the humanitarian crisis already affecting millions.

Meanwhile, the same earthquake was felt across Pakistan late Sunday night, including in Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, and several cities in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. People rushed out of their homes in fear, reciting verses from the Holy Quran, but no casualties or property damage were reported. The tremors, however, left residents alarmed, highlighting the region’s exposure to frequent seismic activity.