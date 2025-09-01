India’s water release sparks major flood threat in Punjab

India released 800,000 cusecs of water into the Chenab River after opening all gates of Salal Dam without prior notification, creating fears of a massive flood in Punjab. Irrigation officials confirmed that the sudden release will push a huge flood wave towards Head Marala, where the river is currently flowing normally but remains under high alert. Just days ago, India released 900,000 cusecs, worsening the already dangerous situation in Punjab’s rivers.

Meanwhile, thousands of villages are already submerged as the Ravi, Chenab, and Sutlej rivers continue to overflow. Crops on hundreds of acres have been destroyed, livestock losses are increasing daily, and at least 38 lives have been lost in flood-related incidents. In Lahore, floodwaters entered Shahdara and nearby areas, damaging homes and businesses while heavy rainfall left many parts of the city under water.

Authorities have warned of worsening conditions as more floodwater enters Punjab. The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) confirmed that a high-flood alert is in place at Harike, and officials are monitoring river flows round the clock. Rescue teams remain on standby, and civil administration has been instructed to alert citizens in advance of any major flood wave. Emergency measures are already being enforced across the province.

The disaster has severely hit several districts including Chiniot, Jhang, Multan, Bahawalpur, Vehari, and Narowal, where floodwaters have submerged hundreds of villages. Families are being evacuated through boats, but in remote areas, women and children are spending nights under the open sky due to delayed rescue operations. Roads have collapsed in Dera Ghazi Khan, forcing stranded residents to pay high fares to private boatmen for survival.

In Multan, floodwaters entered Shujaabad tehsil, drowning nearly 140 villages. Officials warned that around 800,000 cusecs are moving through Chenab, with additional inflows expected from Head Trimmu and Ravi, raising fears of breaches in protective structures. Meanwhile, schools in Pakpattan and Arifwala have been closed until further notice, as river waters continue to rise dangerously near urban areas.

Sindh is also bracing for disaster as Punjab’s floodwaters move downstream. The Sindh Chief Minister confirmed preparations for a possible super flood of 0.9 million cusecs in the Indus River. Evacuation plans, medical camps, and boats are being deployed as more than 1.65 million people face the risk of displacement. With dams nearing full capacity and rivers flowing above danger levels, authorities fear the worst flooding in recent history.