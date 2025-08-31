Sindh braces for ‘super floods’ after deluges ravage Punjab

Sindh is on high alert for a possible “super flood” as authorities prepare mass evacuations, after relentless monsoon deluges in neighboring Punjab killed at least 33 people and displaced 750,000 this week.

Punjab, home to nearly 128 million people – almost half of Pakistan’s total population of 240 million – has been battered this week by floods triggered by heavy monsoon showers and excess water released by India. The deluges are now surging downstream toward Sindh, the country’s second-most populous province with about 56 million residents, raising fears of large-scale devastation.

However, Punjab is under another flood threat, even greater than the recent one, after India releases massive water from Salal Dam without official notice.

According to Punjab’s Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), the release is expected to send an estimated 800,000 cusecs of floodwater into Pakistan’s River Chenab within 48 hours, raising fears of ‘extremely high flood conditions’ across multiple districts.

Addressing the media, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, addressing the media at both Sukkur and Guddu barrages, said the provincial government’s foremost priority is to protect human lives and livestock, followed by safeguarding the province’s three major barrages.

“We have devised a comprehensive strategy. First, we will save people and cattle, then ensure the safety of Guddu, Sukkur, and Kotri barrages,” he said.

He was accompanied by provincial Ministers – Sharjeel Memon, Nasir Shah, Jam Khan Shoro, while Mukesh Chawla joined him at Guddu and Mohammad Bux Khan Mahar at Qadirpur-Ghotki.

Mr Shah explained that water levels in Ravi and Trimmu rivers were rising and were being closely monitored, as inflows from Trimmu would reach Sindh in about five days via Panjnad. “By tonight, Trimmu may touch its highest point, which will give us a clear estimate of how much water Sindh will receive,” he said.

The Chief Minister said mapping had already been completed to identify vulnerable villages. “We know exactly which areas will be affected at different water levels – 500,000 to 700,000 cusecs, 700,000 to 900,000, or even beyond. If inflows cross 900,000 cusecs, over 200,000 people may be impacted,” he warned.

Murad Shah noted that Sindh’s terrain poses greater risks than Punjab’s. “In Punjab, designated breaches allow water to return quickly to the river. But Sindh lies below river level, so once water spreads, it does not recede easily,” he explained.

On the embankments, he highlighted six sensitive locations on the Right Bank of the Indus. “KK Bund is particularly vulnerable, while on the Left Bank, Shank Bund is structurally weak and may not withstand 800,000 to 900,000 cusecs. Still, our top priority is to protect it,” he stressed.

Preparations for a “super flood,” defined as inflows of 900,000 cusecs or more, are underway. The CM said 948 relief camps have been set up, mobile health units are functional, and PDMA has established medical camps with essential medicines, including anti-snakebite vaccines. “Pakistan Navy, Army and Rangers are fully coordinating with us. Around 192 rescue boats are already deployed in katcha areas,” he added.

Mr Shah assured that cooked food would be provided at relief camps and houses destroyed in katcha would later be rebuilt on higher ground. “Our utmost effort will be to minimise human losses,” he emphasised.

The CM said all ministers, MPAs, and officials have been deployed on flood emergency duties, while security arrangements are being ensured with the help of the Corps Commander and DG Rangers. He added that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari is in constant contact, President Asif Ali Zardari has been issuing directions, and provincial party president Nisar Khuhro has mobilised workers.

Earlier, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah visited the Guddu and Sukkur barrages to review water flows, embankment conditions, and ongoing rehabilitation projects.

Separately, the NDMA chairman delivered a breakdown of water flow in the rivers, expecting at least a million cusecs of water to reach the Guddu barrage by September 5.

“According to our river monitoring system, we are trying to ensure that barrages are not put under stress by water pressure,” Let Gen Malik said. “In the Jhelum and Indus, there is not much water. This is being regulated at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Chashma, so that the flow at Panjnad is regulated.”

The NDMA chairman stated that water pressure in the Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej is experiencing low water pressure, except for Ganda Singh Wala.

“The pressure is mostly at Shadara, Balloki and south of Qadirabad,” the chairman said. “We expect a water flow of 700,000-800,000 cusecs, which will head south. All of this water will reach Guddu Barrage by September 5 and we have estimated a flow of at least 1 million cusecs.”

The chairman stated that there are some points where water pressure naturally dissipates and added that these points are being regularly monitored.

“At least 600,000 people have been evacuated from these areas and relocated to safe zones,” he added.