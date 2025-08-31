Greta joins Gaza aid flotilla mission

Thousands of activists and supporters gathered in Barcelona on Sunday to send off the Global Sumud Flotilla, which carries humanitarian aid and activists, including Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg.

Organisers said the flotilla aims to break Gaza’s blockade by opening a humanitarian corridor, describing the mission as urgent amid worsening conditions in the war-ravaged enclave. The ships expect to reach Gaza in mid-September.

Brazilian activist Thiago Avila said this mission will be the largest solidarity effort in history, with more vessels and participants than all earlier attempts combined, signalling global unity for Gaza.

Dozens of ships are also expected to sail from Tunisian and other Mediterranean ports on September 4, while simultaneous solidarity demonstrations will be staged across 44 countries, according to the organisers.

The flotilla includes activists, European lawmakers, and public figures such as former Barcelona mayor Ada Colau. Portuguese lawmaker Mariana Mortagua stressed the mission is lawful under international law and focused only on aid delivery.

Earlier flotilla attempts in June and July were blocked by Israeli forces, with participants detained and expelled. Meanwhile, Gaza faces famine conditions, with half a million people enduring catastrophic humanitarian suffering.