PMD issues alert over glacier burst threats

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a strong warning about possible glacier lake outburst floods and flash floods in northern valleys, urging authorities and residents to stay highly vigilant.

Officials reported unusually high temperatures in Arkari, Bad Swat, Darkut, Hispar Hopper, Gandus, and Gulkin valleys, raising fears of accelerated glacier melting. Experts said rising heat could trigger sudden, destructive floods in vulnerable regions.

Communities living close to glacier lakes have been asked to adopt safety measures and remain alert for emergency updates. Authorities stressed that preparedness can reduce risks and save precious lives.

Earlier today, a glacier lake burst in Tali Das village of District Ghizer, destroying more than one hundred households. The powerful flooding turned the entire settlement into rubble within hours.

The outburst also created an artificial lake on the River Ghizer, which severely damaged over 906 houses downstream. Emergency teams have been mobilized to assist affected families and monitor the fast-changing situation.

Local authorities warned that the threat is far from over. They cautioned that the artificial lake could overflow or breach its banks, causing further damage to nearby villages and communities.