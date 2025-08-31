Indonesia protests force rollback of lawmakers’ perks

President Prabowo Subianto announced that Indonesian political parties have agreed to revoke several perks for lawmakers, following violent protests over excessive pay that left five people dead nationwide.

The demonstrations, which began on Monday over lawmakers’ high allowances and housing benefits, quickly escalated into deadly riots after a rideshare driver was killed during police action at a protest site.

Protesters ransacked homes of political figures and set state buildings ablaze, sparking widespread concern. Investor confidence also dropped sharply, leading to a major selloff in Indonesia’s currency and stock markets.

Prabowo, flanked by party leaders at the Presidential Palace, said parliament would cut allowances and suspend overseas trips. He also ordered police and military to act firmly against rioters and looters.

The unrest represents the biggest challenge to Prabowo’s government since taking office. In response, the president canceled his planned visit to China and held emergency meetings with cabinet members and party leaders.

However, student groups argued the rollback of perks is not enough, demanding deeper reforms to address political oligarchy and inequality. Rights activists also criticized Prabowo’s labeling of protests as “terrorism” and “treason.”