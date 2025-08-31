US visa fee hike sparks global travel concerns

The United States has introduced a new $250 “visa integrity fee” for travelers from non-visa waiver countries, raising the total visa cost to $442, among the world’s highest.

Overseas travel to the US dropped 3.1% in July compared to last year, marking the fifth monthly decline in 2025, despite earlier expectations that arrivals would finally surpass pre-pandemic levels.

The additional visa cost, which takes effect on October 1, will directly impact travelers from Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, India, and China, creating further barriers for millions of potential visitors.

Industry experts warn the fee will discourage travel, especially as international visitor spending in the US is already expected to fall below $169 billion this year, down from $181 billion in 2024.

While arrivals from Latin America have shown growth, especially from Mexico and Argentina, experts fear that increased costs will slow momentum, hurting regions that have so far resisted broader global travel declines.

Moreover, critics argue the new policy deepens negative views of the US, as immigration restrictions and added expenses continue to erode its appeal as a travel destination despite upcoming global events.