Israel escalates Gaza strikes as civilian toll rises

Israeli forces carried out heavy airstrikes and tank shelling on Gaza City suburbs, destroying homes and forcing families to flee, while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s security cabinet prepared to discuss seizing the city.

Local health officials reported that at least 30 people were killed on Sunday, including 13 who were seeking food near an aid site in central Gaza and two others inside a residential house.

Residents of Sheikh Radwan, one of Gaza City’s largest neighborhoods, described intense bombardments from tanks and aircraft over the weekend, forcing many families to escape toward the western parts of the city.

Israel has steadily intensified its military campaign around Gaza City in recent weeks, declaring the area a “dangerous combat zone” after ending temporary humanitarian pauses that previously allowed limited aid deliveries.

Officials confirmed Netanyahu’s security cabinet would meet to plan the next stages of the Gaza offensive. However, Israel said a full-scale assault could take weeks as it seeks to evacuate civilians beforehand.

Meanwhile, aid agencies warned that further evacuations could cause massive displacement amid severe shortages of food, water, and shelter. Protests in Israel demanding the release of hostages have also intensified as the conflict deepens.