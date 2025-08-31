Israel intensifies Gaza strikes amid cabinet talks

Israeli forces launched heavy air and ground attacks on Gaza City’s suburbs overnight, destroying homes and forcing families to flee, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu prepared to convene his security cabinet on Sunday.

Local health officials reported that at least 30 Palestinians were killed in the latest strikes, including 13 people shot while trying to collect food near an aid site in central Gaza.

Residents of Sheikh Radwan, one of Gaza City’s largest neighborhoods, said Israeli tanks and aircraft pounded the area for hours, forcing many families to flee toward western parts of the city for shelter.

Over the past three weeks, the Israeli military has intensified operations around Gaza City, declaring it a “dangerous combat zone” and ending temporary pauses that had allowed limited humanitarian aid deliveries.

An Israeli official confirmed that Netanyahu’s cabinet will meet to decide on the next stage of operations aimed at seizing Gaza City, which Israel describes as the final stronghold of Hamas.

Humanitarian agencies warned that a mass evacuation from the city would overwhelm already crowded shelters in the south, while Gaza’s health ministry reported growing deaths from hunger, disease, and continuing bombardments.