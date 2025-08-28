KP govt vows 100% flood damage compensation

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur announced that flood compensation will be doubled for affected families. He assured that the government will cover 100% of all damages caused by recent floods. Since August 15, heavy rains and cloudbursts hit several districts, including Buner, Swat, Shangla, Bajaur, Mansehra, and Swabi.

The floods caused 406 deaths and injured 245 people, Gandapur said. Moreover, 664 houses were fully destroyed, and 2,431 houses partially damaged. The disaster also damaged 511 roads, 77 bridges, and 2,123 shops across the province.

The government quickly mobilized all departments, district officials, and rescue teams. So far, rescue teams saved 5,566 people and recovered 430 bodies. Over 2,000 personnel and 176 vehicles worked on relief and restoration. They restored 136 roads and 65 bridges.

Relief efforts also included feeding 119,000 people and sending 125 trucks loaded with aid supplies. The government set up 70 medical camps for victims. Compensation amounts were increased significantly for the deceased, injured, and damaged properties.

Gandapur said the government has paid over 650 million rupees to victims’ families so far. A digital payment system ensures transparency and faster aid delivery. Officials and government workers will donate salaries to support relief. The government promised to rebuild homes and fully compensate all losses.