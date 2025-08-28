Multan evacuations begin as Chenab threatens city

Authorities have begun urgent flood preparations to protect Multan from the rising Chenab River. The city faces severe flooding in the next two days. To reduce the risk, officials decided to create a controlled breach at Head Muhammad Wala. This move aims to divert floodwaters away from urban areas and save lives. Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid said they have evacuated 60% of people from vulnerable villages.

The floodwaters have already entered 18 villages in Multan’s Jalalpur Pirwala tehsil. The Chenab flood surge will pass Jhang within 24 hours and reach Multan soon after. Authorities are closely monitoring river levels and adjusting safety plans as conditions change. They urge residents to stay alert and follow evacuation orders. Emergency teams remain on standby to assist where needed.

Five embankments near Muzaffargarh also face extreme flood pressure. Officials prepared to breach these embankments to prevent catastrophic damage. In Kot Momin, floodwater has submerged farmland and damaged crops. Meanwhile, in Mandi Bahauddin’s Phalia tehsil, 69 villages are underwater. Roads connecting affected areas have been cut off by floodwaters, complicating rescue efforts.

Flooding has caused serious damage to crops in Hafizabad, with rice and fodder fields heavily affected. In Gujranwala, the Palkhu drain overflow disrupted access to several villages. Similarly, in Wazirabad, many riverside villages are now submerged. Local authorities continue efforts to support displaced families and restore connectivity. They warn the situation remains critical and expect more rain.

Overall, the Chenab flood poses a serious threat to multiple districts across Punjab. Authorities are using controlled breaches to protect urban centers like Multan. Meanwhile, thousands of residents have been evacuated from high-risk areas. Rescue teams and relief operations continue around the clock. Officials urge everyone to stay cautious and cooperate with emergency services.