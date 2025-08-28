Hadiqa Kiani sounds the alarm: Evacuate now, floods are escalating

Singer and humanitarian Hadiqa Kiani has called on residents living near the Ravi, Sutlej, and Chenab rivers to urgently evacuate, as floods continue to devastate large parts of Punjab. Her appeal follows official government evacuation orders and comes amid worsening weather conditions and rapidly rising water levels.

In a heartfelt video posted on Instagram, Kiani warned communities not to ignore flood alerts. “Please don’t take this lightly,” she urged. “Move to safer places with your families and belongings to protect your lives.” She stressed that settlements along the river belts are in immediate danger due to heavy rains and upstream water releases.

The government has already begun mass evacuation efforts. The military has been deployed in at least eight districts, including Lahore, Kasur, and Narowal. Over 150,000 people and 35,000 livestock have been relocated. Relief agencies are working nonstop, but officials fear the worst is not over yet.

Experts say the situation has worsened due to torrential rains and water releases from Indian dams. Massive swaths of farmland have been destroyed, and the humanitarian toll continues to rise. According to the UN, the 2025 monsoon death toll in Pakistan is nearly triple that of last year’s.

Known for her activism, Kiani previously launched the Vaseela campaign during the 2022 Balochistan floods. She continues to use her platform to raise awareness and urge action. For those wanting to help, several organisations are accepting donations to support flood relief efforts in Punjab.