Singapore agri giant backs Pakistan’s food security push

A Singapore-based company, Corteva Agriscience, has proposed introducing hybrid corn seeds in Pakistan. These seeds are designed to resist drought and adapt to changing weather. The company says the seeds can increase corn yields by up to 32%. Officials believe this could help farmers facing climate-related challenges. Pakistan’s agriculture ministry welcomed the proposal as a step toward sustainable farming.

Corteva’s commercial director, Bryce Sturgess, met with Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain in Islamabad to discuss the plan. He explained that the new seeds work well in hot and dry conditions. He also said they require less water than traditional seeds. The company wants to partner with Pakistan to bring these seeds to local farmers. Corteva believes this could reduce crop losses and increase food production.

Minister Hussain agreed that Pakistan’s farmers need modern solutions. He said climate change has made farming more difficult in recent years. He pointed to problems like water shortages, rising temperatures, and unpredictable rainfall. He also noted that outdated farming methods make it hard for farmers to cope. He said the government supports technologies that improve food security.

Water scarcity remains a serious issue in Pakistan. Experts say the country is moving from “water-stressed” to “water-scarce” status. Annual water availability is now below 1,000 cubic meters per person. This problem affects crop health and lowers yields. Introducing drought-resistant seeds can help protect crops during dry spells and reduce risk for farmers.

Finally, both sides agreed to continue talks. Corteva plans to work closely with the Pakistani government. Their goal is to improve food security through climate-smart farming. The company also aims to train farmers in using these new seeds. If successful, the project could transform corn farming in Pakistan and serve as a model for other crops.