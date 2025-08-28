NDMA warns of deadly floods in Punjab

Pakistan faces an escalating flood emergency as the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) warns of dangerously high water levels in the Chenab, Ravi, and Sutlej rivers. The agency’s National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) reported severe flooding across Punjab, with multiple districts at imminent risk following heavy rainfall and water releases from Indian dams.

In the Chenab River, water flow reached 901,000 cusecs at Qadirabad and 859,000 at Khanki, with the flood torrent expected to hit Trimmu next. Districts including Gujarat, Hafizabad, Pindi Bhattian, Sargodha, Chiniot, and Jhang are on high alert. The Ravi River recorded 139,000 cusecs at Jassar, likely to rise to 164,160 cusecs at Shahdara, threatening parts of Lahore and Narowal.

The Sutlej River is surging too, with 261,000 cusecs at Ganda Singh Wala and rising flow at Sulemanki. Flood warnings are in place for Kasur, Pakpattan, Bahawalnagar, Okara, and Nankana Sahib. The Pakistan Meteorological Department forecasts more rainfall from August 29, with heavier downpours starting August 30, raising the risk of further flooding.

CM Maryam Nawaz personally inspected flood conditions near Shahdara by boat, promising long-term improvements in water storage and flood infrastructure. She said, “We will clear encroachments and improve river flow pathways,” and thanked rescue teams and the military for their support. A province-wide anti-encroachment campaign is underway to prevent future blockages.

Meanwhile, Suparco is playing a vital role by supplying satellite imagery of flood-hit zones. Their DisasterWatch Portal and NatCat model are helping identify at-risk infrastructure, submerged settlements, and damaged roads. The data supports relief planning by NDMA, provincial authorities, and the military. Officials continue to urge immediate evacuation of low-lying areas and stress public cooperation in following safety guidelines.