Maryam Nawaz visits Ravi amid rising floodwaters, stresses water management

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz emphasized the critical need for infrastructure to store floodwater after heavy monsoon rains and the opening of spillways in Indian dams, which worsened flooding in Punjab’s rivers. She warned that without proper flood management systems, such extreme water flows could cause repeated damage to communities and agriculture.

During her inspection near Shahdara on the Ravi River, she highlighted the severe situation in Narowal, Gujrat, and Sialkot, calling it “critical” and urging all relevant authorities to develop detailed flood prevention and mitigation plans for the coming year. She emphasized that these plans must focus on both immediate relief and long-term resilience.

Maryam Nawaz stressed that every life is valuable and urged residents to follow safety measures and evacuation instructions. She assured the public that rescue teams and relief operations are fully operational, providing safe shelters, medical assistance, and essential supplies to the displaced population.

She explained that the recent floods were worsened because water levels in Indian dams rose after heavy rainfall, forcing authorities there to open spillways. This sudden release of water, combined with Punjab’s own heavy monsoon rains, led to rising river levels in Ravi, Chenab, and Sutlej, affecting large areas downstream.

The Chief Minister highlighted that building floodwater storage infrastructure, such as reservoirs and retention basins, is essential to reduce the impact of such events. She added that authorities are working on strategies to store and manage excess water effectively, which could also support irrigation and agriculture in the future.

Earlier, Maryam Nawaz personally reviewed flood conditions and relief efforts while traveling by boat at Shahdara. She stressed the importance of prioritizing public welfare over politics and making informed, timely decisions to protect lives, property, and ensure long-term flood management solutions across the province.