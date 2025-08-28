Singapore firm eyes hybrid corn seeds in Pakistan

A Singapore-based hybrid seed company has shown keen interest in introducing climate-resilient hybrid corn seeds in Pakistan to help farmers achieve higher yields and stronger crop resistance.

During a meeting in Islamabad, Bryce Sturges, Commercial Director for Southeast Asian markets, told Federal Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain that the company’s modern hybrid corn technology could increase production by up to 32 percent.

He added that the seeds are designed to help farmers combat challenges like water shortages and changing weather conditions, supporting Pakistan’s agricultural community in adapting to climate variations.

Sturges highlighted that Corteva, the Singapore-based company, is committed to working with the Pakistani government to promote sustainable and farmer-friendly hybrid corn seeds to strengthen food security.

The delegation leader said using advanced hybrid seeds would not only boost farm output but also contribute to long-term agricultural sustainability and enhance the resilience of Pakistan’s farming sector.

Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain emphasized that Pakistan’s agriculture urgently needs modernization and innovative practices. He said hybrid seed technology can increase farmers’ income, reduce crop losses, and improve national food self-sufficiency.