Gold exports plunge as traders demand SR0 760 restoration

Pakistan’s gold and jewelry export sector is facing a severe crisis after the sudden suspension of SRO 760 on May 6, which halted the import of raw gold and stopped export consignments. Traders warn that the industry is struggling to meet international orders due to this unexpected disruption.

Data from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics shows no gold imports in June and July, while only nine kilograms were imported in May, valued at $927,000. This shipment mostly consisted of consignments sent before the SRO suspension. In comparison, gold imports in July 2024 reached $2.2 million, highlighting a drastic decline.

Jewelry exports have also plunged sharply. In July 2025, only $17,000 worth of jewelry was exported, down from $260,000 in July 2024. June and May 2025 saw exports of $27,000 and $617,000 respectively, reflecting the deep impact on the sector’s revenue and production capabilities.

Industry experts stress that the disruption has paralyzed operations. Exporters are unable to deliver pre-agreed orders despite having raw gold in hand, putting Pakistan at risk of legal disputes and damaging its reputation in global markets. A UAE-based company, for instance, demanded delivery of 860 grams of gold supplied in March, which was to be returned as jewelry within 120 days, but 164 days later the order remains incomplete.

The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has urged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to restore SRO 760 immediately. FPCCI President Atif Ikram Sheikh emphasized that many exporters prepared jewelry using legally obtained gold, but the sudden suspension broke the supply chain and hurt international buyer confidence.

United Business Group Chief SM Tanveer warned that further delays could lead global buyers to file legal claims, resulting in financial losses and harming Pakistan’s reputation in international gold trade. He requested urgent approval of SRO 760 for pending export consignments to protect Pakistan’s export market and restore trust among global buyers.