Pakistan, Germany agree to strengthen bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Germany have renewed their commitment to deepen bilateral cooperation, as both countries emphasized the importance of maintaining strong relations during a recent high-level telephonic conversation.

The discussion took place between Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar and his German counterpart Dr. Johann Wadephul, where both sides highlighted the need to advance mutually beneficial partnerships.

During the conversation, the two foreign ministers agreed that enhanced cooperation would help boost economic ties, improve political understanding, and strengthen collaboration across multiple sectors, including trade, education, and technology.

They also underscored the value of regular high-level contacts, noting that such engagements play a vital role in building trust, expanding partnerships, and addressing emerging challenges in an increasingly complex global environment.

In addition, both leaders exchanged views on key regional issues, reaffirming their willingness to work together for peace, stability, and shared prosperity, while continuing to support dialogue on matters of common interest.

The Foreign Office stated that the conversation reflected the strong intent of Pakistan and Germany to explore new opportunities for cooperation and to keep their relationship on a steady upward trajectory.