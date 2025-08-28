Dengue cases surge in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa amid heavy rains

PESHAWAR: Dengue cases are steadily rising across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as recent rains and shifting weather patterns have created favorable conditions for mosquito breeding, prompting serious concern for health officials. Official figures confirm that the total number of infections has now reached 398 across the province, with 308 patients already recovering, while 90 cases remain active and under treatment in different districts. The sudden increase has raised alarms for the provincial health department, as 82 fresh cases were detected in just the last 24 hours.

Charsadda has emerged as the hardest-hit district, with 73 active patients currently receiving treatment in hospitals and health facilities. In addition, other districts have reported smaller outbreaks, including three cases each in Nowshera, Mansehra, and Swabi, followed by two cases in Lakki Marwat and Abbottabad, one each in Haripur, Mardan, Peshawar, and Tank. This uneven distribution highlights how rainfall and stagnant water pockets are driving mosquito activity differently across areas, with Charsadda facing the most critical challenge.

Health officials explained that standing water left behind after heavy rainfall provides ideal breeding grounds for dengue mosquitoes, which can quickly multiply and increase infection rates. Therefore, the health department has directed all district health officers to enhance surveillance and strengthen preventive measures immediately. These include fumigation drives, public awareness campaigns, and monitoring of high-risk areas where water accumulation is reported. Officials emphasized that these measures are crucial to control the spread before the numbers spiral further.

Moreover, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Health, Ehtesham Ali, reassured citizens that the province is not experiencing a dengue emergency. He urged people not to believe in baseless rumors circulating in communities but instead focus on practical safety steps. He strongly advised households and workplaces to eliminate water stagnation, use mosquito repellents, and ensure protective clothing. Early medical consultation was also recommended for anyone experiencing symptoms such as persistent fever, body pain, or weakness.

Meanwhile, public health experts highlighted that cooperation between the government and communities is vital to manage the rising dengue threat. Without active participation in preventive steps, including community-led clean-up efforts, the risk of further outbreaks will remain high. As changing weather conditions continue to affect mosquito-breeding patterns, timely precautions, awareness, and quick medical response remain the strongest tools for controlling dengue’s spread across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the coming weeks.