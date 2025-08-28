UN to decide future of Lebanon peacekeepers

The United Nations Security Council will vote Thursday on the future of its peacekeeping mission in south Lebanon, where 10,800 blue helmets have worked as a buffer between Israel and Lebanon since 1978. However, this year’s routine renewal faces opposition from Israel and its ally, the United States, who want the mission to end after decades of deployment.

France has drafted a compromise resolution to address the growing tensions, with support from Beirut. The draft calls for UN peacekeepers, known as UNIFIL, to stay until December 2026 while preparing for withdrawal. The plan marks the first time the Council has set a clear date for ending the mission, signaling a major shift in the region’s long-standing peacekeeping framework.

The latest text states the mandate will extend until December 31, 2026, with an orderly drawdown beginning immediately after. Once completed, the Lebanese army will take full control of security in the south. This decision comes after a Monday delay and intense negotiations to avoid a US veto, which threatened to block an earlier draft.

Tensions remain high as Washington has not yet clarified its position. While US envoy Tom Barrack indicated support for a one-year extension earlier this week, uncertainty continues. The United States and Israel argue that peacekeepers are no longer essential, especially as Lebanese forces move to dismantle Hezbollah’s military presence in the region.

Meanwhile, Lebanon’s leadership strongly defends UNIFIL’s role. President Joseph Aoun warned last week that reducing or ending the mission could destabilize the south, which continues to face challenges from Israeli occupation. The draft resolution also demands that Israel withdraw from five positions north of the UN-established Blue Line separating the two countries.

As part of the truce following the recent conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, the Lebanese army has already deployed in the south. Additionally, Hezbollah is expected to complete its withdrawal by year’s end under international pressure, particularly from Washington. The Security Council’s decision will therefore determine whether stability can be preserved without UN forces on the ground.