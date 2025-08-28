South Korea bans mobile phones in classrooms nationwide

South Korea has approved a new law banning the use of mobile phones in classrooms across the country, aiming to tackle smartphone addiction and improve students’ focus on learning. The measure will officially take effect in March next year, making South Korea one of the latest nations to impose restrictions on smart device use among minors.

According to the Education Ministry, the law prohibits students from using smartphones and other smart devices in classrooms, except when required for special education needs, disabilities, or direct educational purposes. Authorities emphasized that the move seeks to safeguard students’ right to learn without distractions while ensuring teachers can maintain effective classroom management.

Lawmakers who supported the bill explained that the issue had long been debated due to concerns about human rights. However, South Korea’s National Human Rights Commission recently shifted its position, stating that controlled restrictions on phone use do not violate rights when considering the harmful effects on students’ learning and emotional health.

The new legislation also provides schools with a clear legal framework to enforce phone restrictions, thereby reducing disputes between students, parents, and teachers. Lawmakers argued that the policy would ease ongoing social conflict by establishing uniform rules for classrooms across the country, which until now varied by school and district.

Nevertheless, the measure has sparked criticism from certain groups, including the left-wing Jinbo Party, which claimed the law infringes upon students’ digital rights. Critics argued that it prevents adolescents from learning how to responsibly manage devices and reduces opportunities for adapting to a digital society. They stressed that education should focus on balance rather than blanket bans.

Despite opposition, officials maintain that the growing concerns about smartphone overuse, social media addiction, and its negative impact on students’ emotional well-being justify decisive action. As other countries like Australia and the Netherlands adopt similar policies, South Korea’s step highlights the global push to protect education from digital distractions.