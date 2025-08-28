Army rescues thousands amid rising Punjab floods

The Pakistan Army continued massive rescue operations across flood-hit areas as rivers overflowed, submerging villages and damaging infrastructure. DG ISPR Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif confirmed that two soldiers embraced martyrdom and two others sustained injuries while saving lives. He added that over 28,000 people have been rescued so far, with troops actively working in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Rescue boats have been deployed in Kartarpur, where floodwaters trapped many residents. DG ISPR reaffirmed that no military posts in affected regions were abandoned, stressing that the Army and the people remain united against this national disaster. He further highlighted that directives from the Chief of Army Staff ensured military formations provide maximum assistance during the ongoing crisis.

During a joint press conference with Information Minister Atta Tarar and NDMA Chairman Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik, DG ISPR said 9,000 people had already been rescued from Kasur alone. The NDMA chief warned that rising water levels in Punjab rivers could further intensify pressure on embankments. Heavy rainfall of over 600 mm near Sialkot and 300 mm around Jammu has worsened the situation, with floodwaters entering Pakistan through the Sutlej, Chenab, and Ravi rivers.

Authorities reported that the Chenab River at Head Marala had peaked at 700,000 cusecs before dropping to 550,000 cusecs. However, at Head Khanki, a flood discharge of one million cusecs was recorded, posing severe pressure on Qadirabad. Officials are considering controlled breaches to manage the rising flow. In the Ravi River, 230,000 cusecs of water is currently passing through Jesar, creating mounting pressure on Shahdara and Barki, where further rainfall is expected in the next 24 hours.

The NDMA confirmed that around 200,000 people from vulnerable areas along the Sutlej have been evacuated with the help of the Army, PDMA, and other agencies. A flood of 250,000 cusecs is now passing through Ganda Singh, similar to the devastating floods of 2023. Relief efforts include providing tents, medical facilities, and other essentials to displaced families, while priority remains relocating them to safe zones until conditions improve.

Federal Information Minister Atta Tarar said that the NDMA, PDMAs, and provincial administrations remain fully alert to respond to the emergency. He added that the prime minister has instructed all institutions to ensure urgent relief delivery, while water discharge from the Sutlej and Chenab continues to rise, threatening further devastation in Punjab.