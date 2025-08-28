Historic Punjab flood submerges cities and farmlands

Punjab is facing the worst flood in its history as raging Ravi, Chenab, and Sutlej rivers have submerged dozens of cities, uprooted nearly a million people, and destroyed thousands of acres of fertile farmland. The flooding, fueled by heavy rains and water released from Indian dams, has left homes, roads, and crops devastated, with countless families forced to evacuate in panic.

Water levels in the rivers Indus, Ravi, Sutlej, and Chenab are continuously increasing. Adjacent and low-lying areas are at high risk of flooding. May Allah protect us all. Ameen.#Floods2025 #AlkhidmatFloodResponse pic.twitter.com/ljdWd7u4bT — Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan (@AlkhidmatOrg) August 27, 2025

Authorities have rushed the Army to assist in eight heavily affected districts, including Sialkot, Narowal, Hafizabad, Sargodha, Lahore, Kasur, Okara, and Faisalabad. Entire villages in Sialkot, Gujranwala, Jhang, and Kasur now stand underwater, with rice, cotton, and sugarcane crops washed away along with thousands of cattle. The disaster has triggered large-scale evacuations, creating scenes of chaos across Punjab.

Meanwhile, the Ravi River has broken a 38-year-old water level record, severely threatening Shahdara near Lahore. Officials reported that more than 150,000 cusecs of floodwater is already passing through the area, and another 200,000 cusecs is expected in the next 12 hours. Relief camps have been set up along the riverbank, but pressure on embankments is rapidly worsening.

In Chenab River, the situation at Qadirabad Headworks has reached a critical point as water levels continue to rise towards a million cusecs, putting nearby embankments at high risk of collapse. The authorities were forced to blow up a protective embankment to save the dam from destruction. As a result, water headed towards Jhang and Head Trimu may cause further devastation in the coming days.

Additionally, floodwater submerged the Kartarpur Sikh shrine, a site of global religious significance, where emergency boats rescued around 100 stranded people. Officials confirmed that India had released water from its upstream dams but provided advance notice through diplomatic channels. Despite warnings, the rising flood has left hundreds of thousands displaced, while more than 210,000 people moved to safer areas on Wednesday alone.

Despite the flood at Wahga Border, beating retreat ceremony continues at the Pakistan-India border. pic.twitter.com/H8DKoyyyVc — South Asia Index (@SouthAsiaIndex) August 27, 2025

This catastrophic disaster comes amid one of the harshest monsoon seasons in recent years, with flash floods and landslides across Pakistan killing over 800 people since June. As Punjab faces unprecedented destruction, authorities continue to battle worsening conditions, while millions remain at risk of displacement and food insecurity in the weeks ahead.