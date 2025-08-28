CCP seeks ban on online marketplace Temu amid ‘predatory pricing’

The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has asked the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to ban Chinese e-commerce platform Temu, according to reports.

In an official notice dated August 22, 2025 it stated concerns about Temu’s “disruptive presence” amid complaints that the marketplace’s practices were “damaging local commerce and undermining consumer rights” the report said.

The notice included formal complaints from the Pakistan Retail Business Council and the Chainstore Association of Pakistan arguing that Temu’s business model “relies on predatory pricing and manipulative marketing, creating conditions that are unsustainable for domestic retailers.”

The CCP said it lacked the authority to impose a ban as Temu is not registered in Pakistan, which is why it was asking the PTA to look into the matter. It said the PTA has the authority to restrict or ban apps as per existing laws.

Temu positions itself as a gamified shopping app, where users feel like they can afford luxury-style variety for cheap.

They use gamification features (spin-the-wheel, coins, invite bonuses) to keep engagement high. Backed by PDD Holdings (parent company of Pinduoduo in China), Temu reportedly absorbs heavy losses to gain market share, selling items below cost, thanks to subsidies from parent capital and supplier-side efficiencies.

In Pakistan Temu’s prices suddenly surged following the announcement of a 5% Digital Presence Tax imposed on foreign e-commerce platforms plus an 18% General Sales Tax.

However, now that the 5% levy has been removed, prices may start returning to more moderate levels-but full clarity and stabilization depend on how Temu adjusts its pricing strategy moving forward.

Temu is under scrutiny in many countries amid concerns its cheap prices will undermine local businesses.

For instance, Indonesia has blocked Temu for violating local trade regulations. In Thailand, Temu faced regulatory investigations to determine whether it complied with local law and taxation obligations.

The European Commission has opened a probe into Temu, citing inadequate prevention of illegal or unsafe products, misleading recommendation algorithms, addictive design features, and weak risk assessments.