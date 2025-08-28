Soybean worth $31.84m, palm oil $302.149m imported in July

In order to fulfill the local requirements of vegetable ghee and cooking oil, over 29,150 metric tons of soya bean oil valued at $31.840 million were imported during the first month of the current financial year (2025-26), as compared to the corresponding period of the last year.

During the month of July 2025, soya bean imports into the country grew by 3,033 .64 percent as the import of the commodity mentioned above stood at 1,000 metric tons worth of $1.016 million in the same month of the last year, according to the data of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

Meanwhile, 286,836 metric tons of palm oil costing $302.149 million were also imported to tackle the local requirements as compared to the imports of 256,460 metric tons valued at $239.600 million of the same month of the last year, it added. On the other hand, the imports of palm oil into the country recorded about 26.11 percent growth in July 2025 as compared to the same month of the last financial year, it added.

Food group imports into the country during the first month of the current financial year grew by 44.90 percent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of the last year. During the month of July 2025, food commodities worth $743.879 million were imported as compared to the imports of $513.389 million of the same period of the last year.

The imports of the commodities, including milk, cream and food for infants, grew by 92.64 percent as about 6,555 metric tons of the above-mentioned commodity valued $15.023 million were imported as compared to the imports of 3,728 metric tons costing $7.799 million of the same month of the last year.

During the first month of the current financial year, 7,079 metric tons of dry fruits, nuts costing $8.295 million and 19,030 metric tons of tea worth $41.994 million were imported as compared to the imports of 5,313 metric tons, $5.80 million and 17,481 metric tons valued at $41.882 million of the same period of the last year.

The exports of dry fruits and nuts in the first month of the current financial year grew by 42.95 percent, whereas tea imported into the country increased by 0.27 percent, respectively.

Over 19,556 metric tons of spices valued at $23.796 million and 110,098metric tons of pulses costing $73.837 million were also imported into the country during the month under review, which was up by 19 percent and 10.95 percent, respectively.

It is worth mentioning here that the food group exports from the country during the first month of the current financial year decreased by 10.25 percent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of the last year.

During the month of July 2025, food commodities valued at 426.995 million were exported as compared to the exports of $475.766 million in the same month of the previous year.

In the first month of the current financial year, the exports of the commodities, including rice, decreased by 18.29 percent, vegetables by 44.95 percent, and oil seeds and nuts by 27.24 percent.

However, the exports of the commodities, including fish and fish preparations, grew by 18.60 percent, fruits by 43.63 percent and tobacco exports increased by 786.63 percent respectively.