Punjab towns, villages drown after India opens floodgates

More than 210,000 people have been evacuated as floods devastate parts of Punjab province.

Rescuers carried residents to safety in boats after disaster authorities warned of “exceptionally high” floods along the Ravi, Sutlej and Chenab rivers. Several districts called in the army to help.

It comes after government officials said India had warned it would release water from major dams upstream, causing heavy flooding in parts of what is Pakistan’s most populous province.

Both countries have suffered intense rainfall in recent weeks, with monsoon rains killing more than 800 people in Pakistan since June.

“Today, India opened all gates of major dams on rivers in occupied Kashmir following heavy rains, and warned Pakistan of the possibility of downstream flooding,” Reuters quoted an Indian government source as saying.

Floodwaters have caused widespread destruction in several areas of Punjab, submerging many villages. Due to the severe flooding, the Pakistan Army has been called in to assist local administrations.

A flood situation has arisen in the Chenab River. The district administration has broken two bunds of the Chenab River to save Head Qadirabad.

At Jassar, the River Ravi is in exceptionally high flood with a water flow of 229,700 cusecs. The river has put the Lahore to Islamabad section – M-2 – of Motorway in threat.

In Narowal, floodwaters from the River Ravi have entered the Kartarpur Corridor, raising concerns of serious damage to the Sikh religious site. The gurdwara premises have been submerged under 5 to 7 feet of water. Narowal Road and the Shakargarh highway have been closed to traffic due to flood.

Seven people have been swept away by floodwater in Sambrial, including five people who belonged to the same family, a spokesperson for Rescue 1122 said in a statement.

The water flow in the River Ravi continues to rise steadily. In response to the worsening situation, Civil Defence has issued a high alert and sirens have been sounded in the area.

Meanwhile, the River Sutlej is also in high flood. At Head Ganda Singh, the water flow has reached 245,000 cusecs.

The River Chenab is also in extremely high flood, severing access to many villages. In Wazirabad, the water level at Head Khanki has risen sharply, with flow recorded at 705,000 cusecs.

The Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) warns that there is still a very high to extremely high flood in the Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej rivers, according to a report.

The FFD stated that the flood level ranged from high at Marala to extremely high at Khanki and Qadirabad headworks. Qadirabad recorded an inflow and outflow of 1,077,951 cusecs.

Along the Ravi, the FFD report shows that there was a very high flood detected at Jassar, a high flood at Shahdara and a medium flood at Ballocki. Jassar logged a flow of 189,380 cusecs.

Meanwhile, in the Sutlej, an extremely high flood was detected at Ganda Singh Wala, while a medium flood was recorded at Sulemanki.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has stated that the whole of Punjab is inundated and that an unprecedented amount of water is flowing through the Chenab, Sutlej and Ravi rivers.

“There is nowhere for this water to be drained, which is why a lot of low-lying areas have been submerged,” she said during a meeting.

“There should be nothing lacking in our preparedness,” CM Maryam highlighted.

She also visited visited Shahdara to personally review the flood situation in the Ravi River on Wednesday.

The CM inspected the water level at Shahdara Ravi Bridge and examined the safety embankments and other precautionary measures in place. She reviewed protective measures taken to safeguard nearby populations. She was also briefed on the potential water flow in the Ravi River and the precautionary steps being implemented by the administration.

CM Maryam Nawaz directed the administration and all relevant departments engaged in rescue and relief operations to expedite the evacuation of residents and livestock from river-crossing areas to ensure their safety.

NDMA Chairman Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik, addressing a press briefing on Wednesday, said that the evacuations have been carried out through coordinated efforts involving the Pakistan Army, Rangers, Rescue 1122, Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs), and other civil agencies.

President Asif Ali Zardari has ordered the Sindh government to begin preparing for floods, according to a statement from the PPP.

“The president directed the Government of Sindh to immediately start preparing for the massive body of water approaching the province, in the next few days,” the statement read.

Moreover, the PMD has forecast a fresh spell of rain accompanied by wind and thundershowers across the upper and central parts of the country from August 29 to September 02, with occasional gaps.