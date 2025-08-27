High-level flood expected at Guddu, Sukkur in first week of Sept, warns CM

A high-level meeting was held at the Chief Minister’s House in Karachi under the chairmanship of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to review flood preparedness across the province.

Senior Minister of Sindh and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon, stated that the meeting issued instructions for immediate action in the province, taking into account the recent devastation caused by floods in Punjab and the latest warnings from the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

According to the press release, the Chief Minister warned that very high flood levels are expected at the Guddu and Sukkur locations of the Indus River on 4th and 5th September. All relevant authorities have been instructed to remain alert and ensure full implementation of the Provincial Monsoon Contingency Plan 2025.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that the Chief Minister directed divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners, the PDMA, and relevant departments to remain on 24-hour alert, take immediate measures to protect embankments and vulnerable communities, and ensure the availability of essential arrangements, including tents, ration bags, boats, medicines, and machinery.

The press release also stated that the Chief Minister assigned various ministers and members of the provincial assembly to the right and left banks of the Indus River to directly monitor the condition of embankments and high-risk areas.

According to the statement, the health department was instructed to immediately deploy medical teams and carry out preventive vaccination campaigns against waterborne diseases. The KMC, local bodies, and rescue officials were directed to ensure emergency evacuations, provide heavy machinery, and arrange safe shelters.

In the statement, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said the Chief Minister stressed that protecting people’s lives and property is the top priority, and all institutions must maintain full coordination with the NDMA and federal authorities.

Meanwhile, in view of flood concerns in Sindh, the Sindh government has appointed provincial ministers as focal persons. The notification was issued after approval from the Sindh Chief Minister. Due to the ongoing flood situation in Punjab, the Sindh government has designated ministers to monitor and assess potential risks in districts along the Indus River. According to the order issued by the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, the appointed ministers will oversee the right and left banks of the river within their respective jurisdictions.

For the area from Guddu to Sukkur, Excise and Taxation Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla has been appointed as the focal person for the right bank, while Agriculture, Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Mehar will oversee the left bank. For the area from Sukkur to Kotri, Industries and Commerce Minister Jam Ikramullah Khan Dharejo will oversee the right bank, while Energy and Planning Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah will oversee the left bank. Below Kotri, Religious Affairs, Zakat and Ushr Minister Riaz Hussain Shah Shirazi has been appointed as the focal person for the right bank, while Livestock and Fisheries Minister Muhammad Ali Malkani will oversee the left bank.

The notification also directed all Members of the Provincial Assembly (MPAs) from districts along the Indus River to remain in their constituencies for the next week and maintain close coordination with the designated focal persons. The appointed ministers have been instructed to work with the Sindh Irrigation Department to assess flood risks and involve MPAs in the protection and monitoring of river embankments.