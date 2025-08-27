Govt to extend maximum facilitation to Japanese investors, says PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif assured that the government will extend all possible facilities to Japanese investors and banks, reaffirming the government’s commitment to creating a safe and competitive environment for foreign investment.

The remarks came during PM’s meeting with Taro Kato, DG Mining & Metals Finance Department at Japan Bank for International Cooperation in Islamabad on Wednesday, read a statement.

During the meeting, PM Shehbaz said that Pakistan values diplomatic and economic cooperation with Japan.

He said that Pakistan and Japan have had strong cooperation in the field of industry and trade. “Both countries are committed to renewing economic cooperation,” the PM said.

“Pakistan will provide all possible facilities for Japanese investors and banks to invest in Pakistan,” the prime minister was quoted as saying.

He said that Pakistan significantly benefit from Japanese technological innovation and professional expertise in agriculture, IT, textiles and other sectors

The prime minister shared that international financial institutions and global investors have expressed their interest in major economic and development projects in Pakistan.

“Pakistan’s cheap labour market provides a competitive environment for international investors,” PM Shehbaz maintained, adding that the government is committed to making Pakistan a safe country for investors and investments.

Meanwhile, Taro Kato thanked the Pakistani government and the people for their hospitality. He informed the PM of the growing interest of Japanese investors and banks in economic projects in Pakistan and their desire to further enhance cooperation.

Separately, PM Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday appreciated Asian Development Bank’s (ADB) longstanding partnership with Pakistan and said that ADB had always been a reliable partner in the country’s journey towards development and prosperity.

He noted that it was highly encouraging that ADB was interested in partnering on several major projects in Pakistan, which could prove as revolutionary for the country’s economic progress.

PM lauds ADB’s longstanding partnership with Pakistan

President of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) Masato Kanda, along with his delegation, met the prime minister at the PM’s House, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister further said that Pakistan and ADB could further their cooperation in the fields of railways, public transport, and minerals sectors that would significantly benefit Pakistan’s economy.

He also briefed the ADB delegation on the reforms initiated by the incumbent government which included increasing tax revenues, reforms in the energy sector, improving fiscal stability, measures against the devastating effects of climate change, reduction in the untargeted subsidies, and expansion of social security.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb, Minister for Power Division Sardar Awais Ahmad Leghari, Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi, Minister of State for Finance and Railways Bilal Azhar Kayani and other relevant senior officials.

The ADB president acknowledged Pakistan’s longstanding association with the institution as a founding member.

He appreciated the comprehensive reforms undertaken by the government of Pakistan and reaffirmed Bank’s continued support for the country.

He reiterated ADB’s commitment to strengthening cooperation with Pakistan in infrastructure development, climate change, and institutional reforms.