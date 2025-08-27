Jam Sadiq Bridge to be completed ahead of schedule, says Memon

Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon said that construction work on the Jam Sadiq Bridge, an important part of the Yellow Line BRT, is progressing rapidly and will be completed ahead of schedule. Separate lanes have been built on the bridge for pedestrians and cyclists. One corridor of the bridge will be reserved for the BRT, while the rest will remain open for regular traffic. After this bridge is completed, the old Jam Sadiq Bridge will be demolished and replaced with a new one of the same design.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon visited the Jam Sadiq Bridge in Karachi to review the construction work. He was accompanied by Transport Secretary Asad Zamin and Yellow Line BRT Project Director Zameer Abbasi. The Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon was given a detailed briefing on the ongoing construction activities.

Speaking to the media, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that work is also underway on the depots of the Yellow Line BRT. Once completed, this project will provide modern facilities to the people of Karachi. Supported by the World Bank, the project will significantly improve the city’s transport system and help reduce traffic problems. He added that work on the central corridor of the Red Line BRT is also moving at a fast pace. Next month, double-decker buses will be introduced in the city, along with a large number of electric buses. Furthermore, the distribution of free pink scooters for women will begin by the end of this month or early next month. Women are being provided free training and driving licenses, while working women and students will receive electric scooters.

Sharjeel Inam Memon said the Sindh government is actively working to provide facilities to the people. The Pink Scooter Scheme aims to empower women, and such initiatives in the Transport Department have never been taken before.

He added that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is currently in Larkana, distributing property rights certificates to thousands of women. Under the “Apni Zameen, Apna Chhat” program, houses are also being built for women. Following Bilawal Bhutto’s instructions, land is being distributed to landless individuals. He said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is completing the largest project in world history, something never seen before.

Sharjeel Inam Memon further said that yesterday a high-level World Bank delegation met the Sindh Chief Minister at the CM House to discuss the Sindh Peoples Housing Scheme. The delegation expressed satisfaction over the work on the Yellow Line BRT. He said the Sindh government, under Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s guidance, is working with full dedication. To help people overcome the energy crisis, free solar panels are being distributed. The Pakistan Peoples Party is a people’s party and is taking public interest initiatives in every sector.

In response to a question, the Senior Minister said that the recent floods in Punjab have created a serious situation, and people are facing difficulties. If the Punjab government needs any assistance, the Sindh government is ready to help. He added that if a flood situation arises in Sindh, the government is fully prepared.

He said that after the recent rains in Karachi, citizens faced difficulties for a few hours, but some specific media houses launched an exaggerated campaign. These same outlets are not showing the same attitude toward the floods in Punjab. He said that instead of politicizing natural disasters, people should be informed of the facts, such as the time it takes for water to recede, but assured that the government and administration are fully present.

On another question, he said cabinet changes are the prerogative of the Chief Minister, and there is nothing wrong with that. There is always room for improvement, and new people should be given opportunities. He said that during his meeting with President Asif Ali Zardari, discussions were held on possible future flood situations and other matters. President Asif Ali Zardari wants national consensus and is striving for the country’s integrity and prosperity. Demands for new provinces are not possible without the approval of the concerned assemblies under the Constitution, and the Sindh Assembly will not grant such approval.

Answering another question, he said that if any faults are found during rain or construction on the section of Shahrah-e-Bhutto that is not yet open to the public, they will be fixed. Shahrah-e-Bhutto is a public-private partnership project, and under the agreement, the company will be responsible for its maintenance for the next 25 years. No money from the public exchequer is being spent on this. Some elements are deliberately running campaigns against the PPP Sindh government.

On yet another question, Sharjeel Inam Memon said he has issued clear instructions to complete the Red Line BRT corridor project by December to provide relief to the public.

He added that Khursheed Shah is a valuable asset of the Pakistan Peoples Party. “We all pray for his health, and his condition is now better than before.”