Preparations finalised as Sindh gears up to hold National Games

The Sindh government has announced that all preparations for hosting the 35th National Games have been completed. In this regard, an important meeting was held in Karachi, chaired by the Provincial Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Sardar Muhammad Baksh Mahar.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Sports Munawar Ali Mahesar, Director Asad Ishaq, General Secretary of the Sindh Olympic Association Ahmed Ali Rajput, Ali Dino Gopang, and other officials. During the meeting, the luggage, logos, and draft for the athletes and officials participating in the National Games were finalized and approved.

Addressing the meeting, Sports Minister Sardar Muhammad Baksh Mahar stated that the final approval for the arrangements and draft of the National Games will be obtained from the Chief Minister of Sindh. He informed that the Sindh government will host the 35th National Games in Karachi from December 6 to 13, while a torch relay will be held 20 days before the event, and the opening ceremony will be performed by Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Sardar Muhammad Baksh said, “Our goal is for the Sindh team to achieve remarkable success by winning the maximum number of gold medals in the National Games. District Sports Officers will be part of the committee conducting trials for athletes. Selection of athletes will be based on merit, and no injustice will be done to anyone.” Instructions were also issued to launch a promotional campaign on social media and all major highways of the city for the extensive promotion of the 35th National Games.

Briefing the meeting, General Secretary of the Sindh Olympic Association Ahmed Ali Rajput informed that one thousand gold and silver medals have been prepared, while the torch, general trophy, shirts, and other trophies have also been completed. He said that trials for athletes from the provinces will be held from October 20 to 30.

According to Secretary Sports Sindh Munawar Ali Mahesar, over 700 athletes from Sindh and more than 1500 boys and girls from other provinces will participate in the National Games. Accommodation, transportation, and other facilities will be provided to the athletes.

He further informed that the Prime Minister Youth Games will be held in Islamabad from September 7 to 13, in which 365 athletes from Sindh, led by Olympian Naseer Ali, international gymnast Maryam Karim, Khalid Rahmani, and President of the Sindh Boxing Association Asghar Baloch, will participate extensively. These games include 16 sports, including athletics, badminton, boxing, hockey, swimming, and kabaddi. The briefing mentioned that the trials for athletes participating in the Youth Games are almost complete.

Sindh Sports Minister Sardar Muhammad Baksh Mahar directed the Sindh Olympic Association and the Secretary Sports to ensure that Sindh’s athletes participate in the Prime Minister Youth Games with full preparation and strength, achieving brilliant success and bringing glory to the province of Sindh.