Bilawal empowers women with free houses, land ownership rights: govt spox

The Sindh government has taken a historic step in women’s empowerment by granting land titles and ownership rights to flood-affected women across the province, along with free housing, under the leadership of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari. This landmark initiative is a direct fulfillment of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s promise and the vision of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, now being realized through the Sindh People’s Housing for Flood Affectees project. Sindh Government Spokesperson Mustafa Baloch said the Sindh People’s Housing for Flood Affectees is not merely a post-flood rebuilding effort-it is a blueprint for social transformation. Launched in the wake of the devastating 2022 floods, the initiative ensures that property ownership and new homes are placed in women’s names, breaking deep-rooted socio-cultural barriers and guaranteeing long-term economic security for millions of families.

The project envisions the construction of 2.1 million homes across Sindh, making it one of the largest public-sector housing initiatives in Pakistan’s history. As of today, more than 45,000 homes are under construction, with thousands already handed over. In Larkana district alone, 90,000 homes are in various stages of completion, while in Sukkur, Pano Aqil, and Rohri, entire neighbourhoods are being transformed into safe, sustainable, and modern communities. “This is not just about replacing what was lost in the floods,” Mustafa Baloch said. “This is about fulfilling Shaheed Z. A. Bhutto’s promise of roti, kapra aur makaan by securing women’s legal, social, and economic rights-ensuring they can pass this legacy to their children.”

Under Chairman Bilawal’s leadership, the Sindh People’s Housing for Flood Affectees has redefined the government’s approach to recovery and resilience-prioritizing dignity over charity and empowerment over dependency. His vision blends firm resolve with the political depth of his family’s legacy, setting a precedent in Pakistan for inclusive development and gender-focused policymaking. Sindh Government Spokesperson Mustafa Baloch further noted that, through another landmark measure, the Sindh government will also equip these houses with comprehensive WASH (water, sanitation, and hygiene) infrastructure. “It is the Pakistan Peoples Party’s firm commitment,” he said, “that wherever these homes are built, families will also receive dignified, sustainable, and climate-resilient WASH facilities-ensuring a healthier and safer living environment.”

Chairman Bilawal’s initiative is being celebrated as a groundbreaking chapter in Sindh’s history-a decisive move that has shifted the balance of economic power in countless households. By placing legal ownership, the keys, and the dignity of homeownership directly into women’s hands, the Sindh government has gone beyond rebuilding homes-it has rebuilt hope, empowered lives, and strengthened the foundations of gender equality for generations to come. This is a powerful reflection of the Pakistan Peoples Party’s steadfast commitment to social justice, and a living legacy of Shaheed Z. A. Bhutto’s vision in action.