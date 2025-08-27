Sindh ombudsman, TI-Pakistan pledge joint action on climate justice

In a significant step towards strengthening governance, accountability, and citizens’ access to justice, the Provincial Ombudsman Sindh, Mr. Muhammad Sohail Rajput, chaired a meeting with the delegation of Transparency International Pakistan (TI Pakistan), led by its Executive Director, Mr. Kashif Ali. The meeting was attended by Mr. Imdad Hussain Siddiqui, Director, Climate and Disaster Justice Unit, Ombudsman Sindh; Ms. Saira Bano, Communications and Partnerships Manager, TI Pakistan; and Ms. Nasreen Memon, Project Coordinator, TI Pakistan.

The meeting focused on fostering institutional collaboration for effective grievance redressal, public awareness of Ombudsman services, and transparent governance. Both sides also underscored the emerging importance of Climate Justice, recognizing its direct impact on vulnerable communities and the need for transparent frameworks to safeguard citizens’ rights. At the conclusion, the Ombudsman Sindh and TI Pakistan agreed to formalize their partnership through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), reaffirming their commitment to joint initiatives that promote transparency, accountability, and justice across Sindh.