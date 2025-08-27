Indonesian CG promotes trade expo in Sukkur

Dr. Ahmad Sufyan, Economic Consul of the Indonesian Consulate General in Karachi has visited Sukkur and held a meeting with a delegation from the Sukkur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here on Wednesday.

The purpose of the visit was to promote the upcoming Trade Expo Indonesia, a major international trade exhibition scheduled for October in Indonesia.

The meeting discussed that over 1,460 exhibitors from various industries are expected to participate, offering a golden opportunity for Sukkur’s business community to establish direct links with Indonesian companies and explore potential collaborations.

The Indonesian Consulate General in Karachi will organize business-to-business meetings and matching sessions to facilitate positive trade outcomes for the Pakistani delegation.

The Indonesian Consul General expressed his commitment to connecting Sukkur’s business community with Indonesian suppliers, enabling the introduction of Indonesian consumer products to the local market.