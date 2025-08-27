Strict orders issued to stabilise flour prices, says Azma

Punjab Minister for Information and Culture, Azma Bokhari, said that on the directives of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, all institutions have been fully active from the very first day to tackle the flood situation. Despite record-breaking rainfall in Sialkot after eleven years and an extraordinary rise in the Ravi River after thirty-eight years, affected citizens were rescued in time and no loss of life occurred.

Azma Bokhari informed that during her return flight from Japan, the Chief Minister held a high-level meeting on the flood situation and even today continues to directly monitor the situation through continuous meetings. She stated that the Punjab government always plans ahead of emergencies, which is why people are never left alone in difficult times. She further said that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz works sixteen hours a day, takes no salary, does not take leave, and even bears the expenses of official trips from her own pocket.

Speaking about the recent official visit to Japan, Azma Bokhari said that the Chief Minister visited on the invitation of the Japanese government, where different companies were persuaded to invest in Pakistan and MoUs were signed with departments including agriculture. She added that this visit was of great importance for both Punjab and Pakistan. However, some elements are unnecessarily criticizing. “We welcome constructive criticism, but objections on clothes and shoes reflect a shallow and unserious approach,” she remarked.

These views were expressed by Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari, Communications Minister Suhaib Ahmad Bharath, and Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafiq during a joint press conference at DGPR.

The Information Minister clarified that the Chief Minister has already issued strict instructions to control flour prices. She rejected the impression that medicines are stocked in warehouses but not available to the public, confirming that there is no shortage of medicines in Punjab.

Provincial Communications Minister Suhaib Ahmad Bharath said that the visit to Japan was carried out with full preparation and planning. Discussions were held on collaboration in various sectors, and a special visit was made to the Institute of Medicine.

Punjab Minister for Local Government Zeeshan Rafiq said that the “Suthra Punjab” program of Chief Minister Punjab was highly appreciated in Japan. He noted that this initiative is the world’s largest uniform sanitation system, designed to serve 130 million citizens. He added that Punjab produces 50,000 tons of waste daily, which will now be recycled. The delegation also inspected a plant in Yokohama generating 9 megawatts of electricity from waste, along with water filtration and wastewater treatment plants. According to Zeeshan Rafiq, this advanced technology will be introduced in Punjab to utilize dumping sites for energy and water conservation. The minister further stated that the permanent solution to flooding lies in building dams, which is why the Punjab government is prioritizing water reservoirs. On this occasion, he also condemned India’s increasing acts of terrorism.

The ministers emphasized that the only permanent solution to floods is the construction of dams, which is why the Punjab government is giving special attention to water reservoirs. On this occasion, they also strongly condemned India’s increasing terrorist activities.