Heavy rains set to hit Pakistan from August 29

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast heavy rains across the country from August 29 to September 2. These rains are expected to affect most provinces, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, and northern areas. Showers may cause urban flooding, landslides, and damage from strong winds and thunderstorms.

Local authorities have been warned to stay alert during the rainy period and prepare to manage potential disasters. Residents in flood- and landslide-prone areas are advised to exercise caution and follow safety instructions. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) also warned of rising water levels and high flood risks in rivers Chenab, Ravi, and Sutlej.

The NDMA has deployed 2,000 trucks to aid evacuations and help affected people. Around 20,000 to 25,000 people near Chenab and Ravi rivers have already been evacuated as a precaution. Officials confirmed that the upcoming rains will not be as intense as previous downpours but still pose a significant threat.

Additionally, Sialkot city recently broke a 49-year rainfall record by receiving 363.5 millimeters of rain in 24 hours. This extreme weather highlights the growing challenges from monsoon rains in Pakistan. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely to minimize loss and damage.

Meanwhile, Punjab Disaster Management Authority emphasized the need for preparedness amid ongoing flood risks. With potential urban flooding and landslides looming, residents and officials alike remain on high alert as the heavy rains approach.