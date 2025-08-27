India weaponizing water, says Ahsan Iqbal after floods

Federal Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal accused India of using water as a weapon against Pakistan. During his visit to flood-affected areas in Narowal, he said India appears to be releasing stored water suddenly, causing large-scale damage in Pakistan.

Iqbal stated that if India had shared timely information under the Indus Waters Treaty, the damage would have been significantly less. He termed this act “water aggression” and said it violated regional trust. According to him, entire areas near the Indian border have turned into flood zones.

Despite the heavy flooding, the minister said there has been no large-scale loss of life. However, severe infrastructure damage has occurred. Floodwaters have submerged areas up to 10 feet deep, and vital road links and bridges have been washed away.

Ahsan Iqbal emphasized that the current situation reflects the impact of climate change. He warned that such extreme weather events will likely become more frequent in the future. Therefore, he urged both federal and provincial authorities to prepare better for such disasters.

The minister concluded by stressing the need for long-term resilience planning. He said flood recovery and rehabilitation efforts would begin soon, but international cooperation on climate adaptation is also crucial for Pakistan’s future safety.