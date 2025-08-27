Pakistan welcomes Japanese investment, PM promises support

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif assured full support for Japanese investors and banks during a meeting in Islamabad. He emphasized Pakistan’s commitment to creating a safe and competitive environment for foreign investment. The prime minister highlighted the importance of strong diplomatic and economic ties between Pakistan and Japan. He expressed optimism about renewing and expanding cooperation in trade and industry.

During the meeting, PM Shehbaz praised Japan’s technological innovation and expertise. He mentioned key sectors such as agriculture, IT, and textiles benefiting from Japanese involvement. He also pointed out Pakistan’s cheap labor market as a competitive advantage for investors. Moreover, he noted that many international financial institutions and global investors are keen on Pakistan’s major economic projects.

The prime minister pledged to provide all possible facilities to Japanese investors and banks. He underlined the government’s focus on ensuring safety and ease for investments. Shehbaz Sharif stated that Pakistan offers a promising environment for business growth and development. This approach aims to attract more foreign direct investment and boost economic progress.

On the other hand, Taro Kato, Director General of Mining & Metals Finance Department at Japan Bank for International Cooperation, expressed gratitude for Pakistan’s hospitality. He shared that Japanese investors and banks are increasingly interested in Pakistan’s economic projects. Kato also showed eagerness to enhance cooperation between Japan and Pakistan further. The meeting reflected mutual desire to strengthen economic and trade relations.

In conclusion, Pakistan and Japan are set to deepen their economic partnership. Both sides recognize the potential benefits of collaboration in multiple sectors. The government’s facilitation and investors’ interest create a positive outlook. This cooperation could significantly contribute to Pakistan’s growth and development. Prime Minister Shehbaz’s assurances mark a strong step toward attracting foreign investment.