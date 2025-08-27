Israeli drone strikes near Damascus kill six Syrian soldiers

Israeli drone attacks near Damascus have killed six Syrian soldiers, Syrian state television reported on Wednesday. The strikes occurred on Tuesday near Kisweh, just outside the capital. The toll was updated from earlier reports and confirms the deadliest recent attack.

A defence official told AFP that one Israeli drone targeted a military building of Syria’s 44th Division. The Israeli military has not commented on the strikes. These attacks are part of Israel’s frequent air campaign in Syria.

Earlier on Tuesday, another Israeli strike killed a young man in the village of Taranja. This area lies on the Syrian-controlled side of the Golan Heights armistice line. Israel occupies much of this demilitarized zone, patrolled by the United Nations.

Since the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s longtime regime, Israel has conducted hundreds of strikes inside Syria. These are mainly against Iranian-backed forces and other groups hostile to Israel. Despite the violence, Israel has also held talks with Syria’s interim authorities.

The situation remains tense as Israel maintains its military pressure in the region. Syrian authorities condemn the attacks as violations of sovereignty. Meanwhile, the international community watches closely as the conflict continues to escalate.