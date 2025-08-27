Chenab river hits extreme flood levels

The Chenab River at Head Qadirabad has reached extremely high flood levels, with water flow recorded at 935,000 cusecs. Authorities have raised alerts in surrounding districts to ensure public safety and minimize damage. Residents in low-lying areas are being urged to evacuate immediately to safer locations as precautionary measures.

To protect the main embankment, emergency breaching was carried out on the right marginal bund. Officials acted quickly to relieve pressure on the riverbank and prevent catastrophic damage to nearby settlements. Local authorities are coordinating with rescue teams to monitor the situation closely.

The extreme water levels have caused widespread concern among nearby communities. Floodwaters threaten farmland, roads, and infrastructure, prompting authorities to keep emergency shelters ready for affected families. Continuous monitoring and rapid response are crucial to avoid losses.

District administrations are working with the Pakistan Army and Civil Defence teams to support evacuation and relief efforts. Rescue teams are on high alert, assisting residents trapped by rising waters and ensuring the safety of vulnerable groups such as children and the elderly.

Authorities have also deployed heavy machinery to reinforce embankments and manage the flow of water. Local residents are cooperating in relief efforts, helping fill weaker sections of the embankments to reduce the risk of further breaches.

Officials continue to warn that the water flow may rise further due to upstream releases and ongoing rains. Residents are advised to stay alert, follow official instructions, and avoid traveling through flood-affected areas until conditions improve.