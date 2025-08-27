Punjab floods worsen after India releases dam water

Punjab is facing severe flooding after India released large volumes of water and heavy rains continued across the region. Rivers Ravi, Sutlej, and Chenab have risen to dangerous levels, submerging villages and disrupting daily life. Authorities have called in the Pakistan Army to assist with rescue and relief efforts in the most affected areas. Residents in low-lying zones are being urged to evacuate immediately to safer locations to avoid casualties.

The River Ravi is in exceptionally high flood, with a flow of 229,700 cusecs at Jassar. Floodwaters threaten the M-2 motorway connecting Lahore and Islamabad. In Narowal, water has entered the Kartarpur Corridor, submerging the gurdwara premises under 5 to 7 feet of water. Major breaches in embankments near Shakargarh have submerged several villages, prompting emergency evacuations. Rescue teams have successfully saved residents trapped by rising waters.

Meanwhile, the River Sutlej has also reached high flood levels, with a flow of 245,000 cusecs at Head Ganda Singh. Rising waters in Bahawalnagar and Arifwala have cut off access to multiple villages. Emergency alerts and evacuation orders are being issued through mosque loudspeakers, while thousands of residents and livestock have been relocated to safer areas. Over 100 settlements have been affected by flooding.

The River Chenab is experiencing extremely high floods, threatening Chenab Nagar and Kot Momin areas. Water flow has surged to over 700,000 cusecs at Head Marala. Authorities have set up relief camps and are preparing additional centers to support displaced residents. People in low-lying zones are advised to move immediately as a precautionary measure to avoid life-threatening situations.

Flood levels in Nullah Dek near Pasrur have also surged, sweeping away the Hanjli Bridge and inundating dozens of villages. Roads in Pasrur city and surrounding areas are submerged, and standing crops have been damaged. Local communities are working alongside authorities to fill breaches in embankments to reduce further damage.

Punjab Rangers continue extensive rescue and relief operations across affected districts. In Kasur, nearly 7,000 people and over 1,000 livestock have been evacuated to safer locations. Authorities remain on high alert as rivers continue to rise, posing severe threats to homes, farmland, and public safety.