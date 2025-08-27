Schools closed in Narowal amid flood threat

The Deputy Commissioner of Narowal has announced the closure of all government and private schools in the district on Wednesday, August 27, due to the ongoing flood situation. According to the official notification, heavy rainfall and overflowing rivers have submerged key roads in the area, severely affecting transportation and making travel unsafe for students and staff.

Authorities emphasized that the safety of children was the top priority, prompting the decision to suspend educational activities until water levels recede and roads become passable again.

Rescue teams are actively working to evacuate residents from flood-affected neighborhoods, guiding them toward safe locations and temporary relief camps set up to provide shelter and essential supplies.

Local officials have urged families to cooperate with emergency services and avoid unnecessary travel, ensuring that evacuation and relief operations proceed smoothly and without delays.

The district administration continues to monitor the situation closely, coordinating with disaster management authorities and emergency response units to protect lives and minimize property damage in Narowal.