Flood alert: Chenab river water surpasses dangerous levels

Authorities have issued a severe flood warning for the Chenab River at Khanki as water levels reached a critical height of over 1,000,000 cusecs early Wednesday morning.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) reported that the headworks of Khanki have a designed capacity of only 800,000 cusecs, raising concerns that the excessive water could damage the infrastructure if levels continue rising.

NDMA warned that the floodwaters pose a serious threat to nearby communities, especially in low-lying areas along the riverbanks, and urged residents to remain alert and follow safety instructions.

Officials emphasized that emergency teams are monitoring the river closely and are ready to deploy rescue and relief operations to protect lives and property in affected regions.

Local authorities are advising people living close to the Chenab River to evacuate immediately and move to designated safe locations and flood relief camps for their protection.

NDMA also recommended that residents prepare emergency kits with essentials such as food, water, medicine, and important documents, while avoiding unnecessary travel near the swollen river and its tributaries.