Pakistan flood death toll surpasses 800 lives

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has released a grim report highlighting the widespread devastation caused by monsoon rains and flash floods across Pakistan since June 26.

According to the report, at least 802 people have lost their lives while 1,088 others sustained injuries due to torrential rains and flooding that affected multiple provinces across the country.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remains the hardest-hit region, with 479 deaths and 347 injuries reported. Punjab followed, recording 165 fatalities and 584 injuries, as rivers overflowed and low-lying areas faced severe inundation.

Sindh reported 57 deaths and 75 injuries, while Balochistan recorded 24 fatalities and 5 injuries. Gilgit-Baltistan faced 45 deaths and an equal number of injuries, reflecting the widespread impact of floods in northern areas.

Azad Kashmir suffered 24 deaths and 29 injuries, and Islamabad reported 8 fatalities along with 3 injured. Authorities emphasize that human losses are accompanied by extensive material damage.

The floods have destroyed 7,465 houses and caused the deaths of 5,584 livestock, compounding the hardships for affected communities. NDMA continues monitoring flood-hit areas and coordinating rescue and relief operations nationwide.