Emergency alert issued for Punjab’s Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej rivers

The National Emergency Operations Center, under Pakistan’s NDMA, has issued a high-level emergency alert for Punjab’s three major rivers: Chenab, Ravi, and Sutlej, due to unusually high flood levels and heavy water flow.

At Murala, the Chenab River is experiencing an extremely high flood surge of 769,481 cusecs, causing the river level to rise rapidly. Meanwhile, at Khanki, the Chenab has a similar surge of 705,225 cusecs, though its flow is slightly decreasing.

The Ravi River is also under threat, with a high flood flow of 202,200 cusecs recorded at Jassar, which may rise to 229,700 cusecs. At Shahdara, the river flow is 72,900 cusecs, posing a serious flood risk to low-lying areas like Shahdara, Park View, and Motorway-2.

Alongside Chenab and Ravi, the Sutlej River is experiencing an extremely high surge of over 200,000 cusecs at Ganda Singh Wala. At Sulaimanki, the flow currently measures 135,500 cusecs, raising concerns for nearby communities.

Following the rising flood situation, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed NDMA to closely monitor all rescue and relief operations in Punjab. The National Emergency Operations Center is fully active 24 hours, coordinating with civil and military authorities.

NDMA has urged residents living along riverbanks and waterways to immediately move to safe areas. Authorities advise following local instructions, avoiding unnecessary travel, keeping emergency kits ready, and securing essential documents and supplies in flood-affected regions.