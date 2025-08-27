Exceptionally high flood alert threatens Punjab

Pakistan has issued an exceptionally high flood alert as heavy monsoon rains combine with India’s release of water from two dams, threatening Punjab province, including the major city of Lahore. Officials confirmed that India opened all gates of Thein Dam on the Ravi River, while another warning came regarding the Madhopur Dam, raising fears of a worsening situation within 48 hours.

Authorities in Punjab said the flood situation is becoming grave, with satellite images showing Thein Dam nearly 97% full. India informed Pakistan about the water release through diplomatic channels, saying it was done on humanitarian grounds. However, continuous rains across both countries have intensified the threat, leaving Pakistan’s disaster management officials on high alert and preparing for possible large-scale flooding.

Forced evacuations have already started, with more than 150,000 people displaced in Punjab province. Nearly 35,000 residents left voluntarily after early warnings since mid-August, while others are being moved by authorities. The army has joined relief efforts, helping evacuate people from hundreds of villages near the Ravi, Sutlej, and Chenab rivers, where water levels are quickly rising.

Transitioning into rescue operations, officials said sixteen villages remain at immediate risk of flooding near the Indian border. Relief camps have been set up with food, medicines, and sanitation facilities. Punjab’s irrigation minister linked the worsening floods to climate change, pointing out that eastern rivers are receiving heavier rainfall than in previous years, causing serious danger for surrounding communities.

Meanwhile, the death toll in Pakistan since the start of the monsoon season in late June has reached 802, with half of those deaths reported this month alone. Heavy rains in Indian Kashmir have also left 68 people dead, adding to regional concerns. With fresh downpours expected in Punjab and Pakistani Kashmir within the next 24 hours, the country braces for even more destruction.

Finally, the northern region of Gilgit Baltistan has suffered fast glacial melting, while the southern city of Karachi was submerged last week. Officials say the combined impact of heavy rains, melting glaciers, and cross-border water releases has left Pakistan facing one of its toughest flood challenges in recent years, demanding urgent rescue and relief actions.