No change in rupee value

The Rupee on Tuesday appreciated by 01 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 281.86 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 281.87. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 283.1 and Rs 283.9, respectively. The price of the Euro decreased by Rs 2.29 to close at Rs 327.52 against the last day’s closing of Rs 329.81, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese yen came down by 01 paisa and closed at Rs1.90, while the exchange rate of the British Pound witnessed a decrease of Rs1.37 to close at Rs379.31 against the last day’s closing of Rs380.68.