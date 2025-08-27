PSX loses 380 more points

The Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Index continued with bearish trend on Tuesday, losing 380.24 points, a negative change of 0.26 percent, closing at 148,435.06 points against 148,815.31 points last trading day. A total of 665,420,243 shares were traded during the day as compared to 693,301,556 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 31.543 billion against Rs 26.343 billion on the last trading day. As many as 479 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 196 of them recorded gains and 256 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 27 companies remained unchanged.